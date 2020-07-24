SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,506 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 273.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 110.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 11,110 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $2,070,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $196.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.11. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

