L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

L3Harris stock opened at $172.67 on Friday. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.56.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.