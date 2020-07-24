Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,188 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.45. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

