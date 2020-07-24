Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 135 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 321.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 121.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

In related news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 4,296 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $62,850.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 720,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $7,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,101,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,540,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 758,100 shares of company stock worth $7,800,612. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $175.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.63 and a beta of 1.94.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.64. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

