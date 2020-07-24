Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.86. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $6.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kansas City Southern.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $147.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

In other Kansas City Southern news, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $548,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,292 shares of company stock worth $1,736,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kansas City Southern (KSU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.