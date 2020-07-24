BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 587,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,701,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,332,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in UniFirst by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 436,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,218,000 after buying an additional 41,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 5.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UniFirst by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

NYSE UNF opened at $183.46 on Friday. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $217.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $178.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.13). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

In other UniFirst news, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total value of $219,711.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $122,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UniFirst from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. TheStreet raised UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.