BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.14.

NYSE EL opened at $194.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares in the company, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

