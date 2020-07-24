BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $187.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.