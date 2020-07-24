BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 163.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 58.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $187.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.60 and a 200 day moving average of $202.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.12. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total value of $53,848.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $159.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.43.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Corp
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in UniFirst Corp
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 78 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Storage
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Stake in Public Storage
Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares of Kroger Co Stock
Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares of Kroger Co Stock
Canadian National Railway PT Raised to $97.00
Canadian National Railway PT Raised to $97.00
Canadian National Railway PT Raised to $137.00
Canadian National Railway PT Raised to $137.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report