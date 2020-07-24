Clyde R. Moore Sells 13,000 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Stock

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $453,570.00.

Kroger stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on KR. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.