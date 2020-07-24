Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $97.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $93.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

NYSE:CNI opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after buying an additional 2,224,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after buying an additional 437,438 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $715,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,146,000 after acquiring an additional 894,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $636,605,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.