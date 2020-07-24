Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $137.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $65.13 and a fifty-two week high of $97.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

