TD Securities Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $145.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

NYSE:CNI opened at $95.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 25.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 741.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

