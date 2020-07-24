Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 301.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $1,313,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ZM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $251.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $281.00. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,479.41, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.53, for a total value of $2,367,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,980.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,763 shares of company stock worth $174,931,133. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.