Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 25,348 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 910.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 216.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $31,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $104.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $1,936,661.40. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,807,782 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

