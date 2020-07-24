Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,659 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after purchasing an additional 153,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

