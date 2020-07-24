Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.71 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTXS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,140 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $992,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,741 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $145.54 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.34.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.77.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,806 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $899,813.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 213 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $30,548.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,300.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $4,097,415 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

