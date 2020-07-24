Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $8,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $254.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.30, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $263.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 815 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $154,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 883 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $167,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock worth $18,643,326. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

