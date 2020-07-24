New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,245 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQR opened at $54.83 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Scotiabank lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

