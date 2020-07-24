New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,798 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Corteva worth $27,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. Corteva has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

