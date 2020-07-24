SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 19.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,438,000 after acquiring an additional 31,928 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 15.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,794,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $298.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,733.03 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $323.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.82.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total transaction of $21,387,669.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,946,011.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 12,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $4,005,201.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,500 shares in the company, valued at $81,431,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,413 shares of company stock worth $65,957,183 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.82.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

