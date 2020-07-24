Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 689.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $124.88 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $74.19 and a one year high of $133.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.95.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

