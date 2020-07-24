Busey Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Metlife were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metlife by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,563,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,123,000 after acquiring an additional 209,218 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,439,000 after purchasing an additional 218,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,086,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $38.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

