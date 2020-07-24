Busey Wealth Management Sells 1,122 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,065,404 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,523,396,000 after purchasing an additional 240,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,371,524 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $865,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,950,074 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $634,930,000 after purchasing an additional 544,041 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,034,931 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $426,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Cfra upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

NYSE LVS opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

