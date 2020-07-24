New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,105 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Keysight Technologies worth $27,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,821,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $654,479,000 after buying an additional 35,949 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $407,014,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,867,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $396,890,000 after buying an additional 335,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,040,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,664,000 after buying an additional 324,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total transaction of $366,251.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock worth $8,968,247 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Keysight Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

