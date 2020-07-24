Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 877,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 70,354 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Marathon Petroleum worth $32,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of MPC opened at $38.88 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

