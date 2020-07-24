New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $36.07 Million Stock Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.