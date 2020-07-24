New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,578 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of McKesson worth $37,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 198.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 254.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 75.2% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $878,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $344,055.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,715.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $156.66 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $172.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. McKesson had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $58.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

