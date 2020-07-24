New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,229 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of AutoZone worth $38,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,168.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,130.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1,057.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,215.88.

In other news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

