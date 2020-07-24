New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,997 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of American International Group worth $40,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 539.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of American International Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.23.

Shares of AIG opened at $31.87 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

