New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 18,159 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $41,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $924,570,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,379,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,863,000 after purchasing an additional 264,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,442,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,569,000 after buying an additional 342,964 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,700,000 after buying an additional 576,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,233,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $127.34 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.45.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

