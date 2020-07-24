Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,459 Shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Iamgold were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iamgold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAG opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Iamgold Corp has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.56 million. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Iamgold Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.75 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

