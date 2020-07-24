Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCP. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $47,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $52,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 87.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 3.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. DCP Midstream’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors lowered DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on DCP Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.