Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,420 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,817,000 after purchasing an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,299,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,941,000 after purchasing an additional 53,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW opened at $183.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $174.25 and its 200 day moving average is $167.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 87.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.81.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

