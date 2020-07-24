1,181 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Docusign by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Docusign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Docusign by 3,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.31, for a total transaction of $828,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,383,557.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 64,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $12,198,198.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $198.49 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $217.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.48 and a 200-day moving average of $113.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.12 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $133.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

