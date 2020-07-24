Brookstone Capital Management Sells 870 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,343 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Target by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 10,996 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Target by 3.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $122.35 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average of $113.38. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,283,219. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

