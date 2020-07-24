Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 5,562 iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $63.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $69.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.42.

