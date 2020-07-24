Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.