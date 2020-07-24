Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 1,918.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Properties of America by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

