Brookstone Capital Management Sells 15,874 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,874 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PEG. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $103,645.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,676 shares of company stock worth $469,581. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

