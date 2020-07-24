ValuEngine Downgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Buy

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on APDN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

NASDAQ APDN opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 167.84% and a negative return on equity of 279.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William W. Montgomery bought 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $577,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,000 shares in the company, valued at $708,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William W. Montgomery acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,250. 22.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter worth $106,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 56,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth $83,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

