BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

