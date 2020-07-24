BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYY stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SYSCO (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co.
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Takes Position in SYSCO Co.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 27,843 Stamps.com Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 27,843 Stamps.com Inc.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Dycom Industries, Inc. Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 72,992 Armstrong World Industries Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 72,992 Armstrong World Industries Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc
Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report