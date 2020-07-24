Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 27,843 Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,843 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Stamps.com by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $363,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,576 shares of company stock worth $17,318,588 in the last 90 days. 9.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STMP opened at $221.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 0.30. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $240.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Stamps.com had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STMP shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

