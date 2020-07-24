Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dycom Industries worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after acquiring an additional 256,385 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.42. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.