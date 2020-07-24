Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 72,992 Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 72,992 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Armstrong World Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,504,000 after acquiring an additional 43,325 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.4% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,213,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,818,000 after acquiring an additional 405,278 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,583,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 648,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut Armstrong World Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.95.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $111.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average is $85.33.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 71.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

