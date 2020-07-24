BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $114,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $35,512.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,520,565. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $37.41 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

