Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685,475 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.72% of Kadmon worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Kadmon by 208.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Kadmon by 39.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 282,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 80,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kadmon by 767.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 391,612 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadmon by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kadmon by 12.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after buying an additional 1,374,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDMN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

KDMN opened at $3.85 on Friday. Kadmon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $620.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

