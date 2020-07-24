Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 324,345 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 324,345 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $84,114,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,666,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,007,000 after acquiring an additional 43,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 160,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 106,827 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE:GIL opened at $17.00 on Friday. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

