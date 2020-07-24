4,976 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $7,698,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

