FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 8.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 147,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 14,608 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of FLIR stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

