SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. Buys 21,400 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 207.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.0% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $87,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,804.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,269.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

