Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,986.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,804.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,269.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1,546.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

